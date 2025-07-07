Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Rajiv Bahl on Monday hailed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as a "national treasure" on its 62nd anniversary.

Addressing a gathering as a chief guest on the foundation day's celebrations here, he said the PGIMER is a hub where the brightest minds converge to push the boundaries of medical science.

Over the past two years alone, the PGIMER has secured 74 grants, with nearly half dedicated to developing new interventions and technologies, he said, adding that this is a testament to the "institute's pursuit of excellence and its vital role in India's innovation ecosystem."

Bahl, who is also the secretary of the Department of Health Research, lauded PGIMER's role in clinical trials and translational research during his keynote address themed on 'Creating more physicians scientists and innovators in leading medical institutes.'

On the occasion, Bahl also highlighted the importance of integrating research with clinical practice and emphasised the importance of engineer-doctor-industry partnership to create science and research into innovation to reach out patients.

D Behera, professor emeritus at PGIMER and president of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, was also present at the event as the guest of honour.

Earlier, at the outset, PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal reflected on the foundational ethos, paying tribute to the sacrifices of PGI's founders and early leaders.

