Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Logistics tech startup Pickrr on Tuesday announced its plans to unveil 25 new fulfillment facilities pan-India for faster and more efficient last mile deliveries.

With 25 new smart fulfillment centres, Pickrr aims to bridge the gap between D2C brands and their end-consumers irrespective of the geographical distance, the company said in a release.

Currently, Pickrr has 13 such facilities across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.

The new centres will increase the proximity of the sellers towards their end-consumer, ensuring faster turnaround time with reduced transportation costs, it said.

"The competition between digital-first businesses is increasing, and to build a competitive advantage, they need to serve their customers pan-India, on time. By using Pickrr Plus fulfillment facilities, brands can associate with us and grow multi-fold by tapping a diverse range of untapped consumer pools and addressing all the last mile barriers," Gaurav Mangla, Co-founder-CEO at Pickrr said.

Pickrr Plus fulfillment centres are a network of tech-enabled establishments strategically positioned in the near vicinity of the end-consumers, enabling more than 90 per cent same day deliveries at significantly lower freight costs, the company said.

The facility was introduced to help D2C (Direct-to-consumer) brands and online businesses with their last mile logistics needs. All the fulfillment facilities provide tailor-made solutions, including using WMS (warehouse management system) with smart technology, smooth palletisation for in and outflow of bulk orders, customised packaging, refrigeration capability, among others, it said.

These centres will also make last mile operations swifter and will benefit the buyers and sellers in Tier-II/III markets from quicker deliveries, it said.

