New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) PiggyRide, a platform that provides courses and extracurricular interest-based activities for children, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 14 crore in pre-Series A round from JAFCO Asia, along with new investor Artha Venture Fund.

"Over the last six months, we have worked tirelessly to create an ecosystem of trusted curated services which help make parents' life hassle-free, and flexible," PiggyRide CEO and founder Manish Tewari said.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

He added that COVID-19 has further accelerated the need for parents to think more deeply about their child's academic, extracurricular, and mental wellness needs, while at the same time, seek support in payment of school fees to ease out the financial burden.

Tiwari said the company plans to invest the capital raised to scale its product and engineering team, while also going deeper into existing categories within the marketplace.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone Likely to Be Launched in India on July 21.

The company's PiggyDiscovery offerings allow parents to book from more than 10,000 courses and extracurricular interest-based activities. The platform also supports live classes. The company has also launched PiggyFinance, a financing platform that assists parents to pay off their kid's school fees in installments.

Its PiggyRide offering is available in three cities and provides solutions to those aged between 2 years and 18 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)