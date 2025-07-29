New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Piramal Pharma has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a loss of Rs 89 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,934 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,951 crore in the year-ago period, Piramal Pharma said in a late night regulatory filing on Monday.

"Excluding the impact of destocking in one large on-patent commercial product, our CDMO business delivered mid-teen revenue growth during the quarter accompanied by improvement in EBITDA margin, especially at our overseas sites," Piramal Pharma Ltd Chairperson Nandini Piramal said.

Growth in complex hospital generics (CHG) business is also expected to pick up for the remaining part of the year given the timing of some of the institutional orders, she added.

"Withstanding the near-term challenges, we believe we are on track to achieve our FY2030 aspirations of becoming a USD 2 billion revenue company with 25 per cent EBITDA margin and high-teen ROCE," Piramal said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.05 per cent down at Rs 202.20 apiece on BSE.

