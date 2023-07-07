Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged the plastic industry players to focus on manufacturing quality and sustainable products with new technology and innovation to become globally competitive and increase exports.

"...we are introducing quality checks and quality control on orders to stop the production or consumption, whether domestic or imported, of sub-standard and low quality, under-priced goods, which tend to hurt the plastic industry, our consumer interests and hamper the overall reputation and image of our country," the minister said at the 2nd 'Technology Conference for Growth of Plastic Industry' organised by industry body AIPMA.

Goyal said, the government is very sensitive to the potential of the industry as well as about the problems of the plastic industry.

"We are looking at how we can support the recycling of plastic waste or reuse of plastic raw material, and how we can make plastic disposable more effective and efficient. The global average rate of recycling is just 9 per cent. Some of the developed economy is as low as 4 per cent. In this India outshines, as 13 per cent of our plastic is being recycled. We would like to see this number grow exponentially in the near future," he added.

The minister further said that the plastic industry should mould itself with emerging times and needs of this world with newer ideas, adoption of latest technology, collaborations with stakeholders for research and development, so that India can become globally competitive.

"We should also offer sustainable products to the global supply chains, which are looking for trusted partners. For all this innovation is the key. We also welcome startups to participate, who offer new ideas on disposal and reuse of plastic waste and to improve our productivity and production processes," he said.

Goyal urged the plastic industry to expand its contribution to the GDP of the country in the next five years.

"Lets also aim to triple the plastic industry in the next 10 years and aim to double the employment that the sector provides along with doubling India's exports," he added.

Meanwhile, the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) has conducted a detailed study on import of plastic goods in the country, which revealed that Rs 37,500 crore plastic goods were imported in 2021-22.

After detailed analysis, AIPMA has selected 553 plastic products for import substitution, which is estimated that plastic goods worth Rs 37,500 crore would create an additional requirement of around 4 million tonnes of raw material per annum and over 16,000 plastics processing machines including tools, moulds, jigs and fixtures.

It would also create 5 lakh additional jobs in the country.

