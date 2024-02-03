New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a four-day textiles exhibition, which will commence from February 26, Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He said that for the first time the entire textile sector is coming together on one platform.

Also Read | RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

Bharat Tex 2024 Expo, to be held from February 26-29, has been conceptualised as the biggest textile fair in the world in terms of exhibition area, showcasing India's capabilities as a reliable supplier of textile products spanning the entire value chain under one roof.

It will be held at the Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi complexes here, Goyal told reporters here.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Indian Coast Guard Celebrates 48th Raising Day in New Delhi.

The event is an industry-led initiative and is proposed to be organised jointly by the textile-related export promotion associations including Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

Talking about the three-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, which concluded here on Saturday, the minister said that over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 100 startups participated in the show.

He said that over 1.28 lakh visitors visited the auto sector exhibition.

"This will significantly expand business opportunities within the sector going forward'¦A lot of MoU discussions have been initiated for new partnerships. Investments have been initiated also with the state governments who are partner states. Number of product launches happened during the exhibition," he added.

The minister also held a meeting with about 150 CEOs and senior leadership of this sector on February 2.

"Discussions happened on the future of mobility, on our plans to prepare India for a green and sustainable future," the minister said.

The Expo features the participation of over 28 vehicle manufacturers, in addition to the presence of more than 600 auto component manufacturers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)