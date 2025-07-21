New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 23 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 534 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The housing finance firm had earned a net profit of Rs 433 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,082 crore from Rs 1,832 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income for the quarter was higher at Rs 1,980 crore compared to Rs 1,739 crore a year ago.

The net interest income also saw a 17 per cent rise to Rs 760 crore at the end of Q1 2025 against Rs 651 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.75 per cent compared to 3.65 per cent in the first quarter of the previous year.

The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the company decreased to 1.06 per cent from 1.3 per cent at the end of June 2024.

The company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 29.68 per cent as of June 30, 2025, of which Tier I capital is 28.96 per cent and Tier II is 0.72 per cent compared to 29.50 per cent as of June 30, 2024, of which Tier I capital is 28.43 per cent, it added.

