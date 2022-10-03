New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) In an effort to make banking services more accessible, state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has introduced banking services through WhatsApp for both customers and non-customers.

To activate the banking facility on WhatsApp, customers need to first save the official PNB's WhatsApp number +919264092640 in their phone book and initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending a hi/hello to this number, the bank said in a statement.

Before starting a conversation, customer must ensure to check "green tick" along with PNB's profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that this is a genuine WhatsApp banking account, it said.

At present, it said, PNB would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheque, request cheque book to its account holders through the WhatsApp banking service.

Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include online account opening, enquire bank deposit/loan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branch/atm, opt-in, opt-out options, it said.

The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24x7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones.

