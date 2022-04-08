New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday said it has opened its international banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat.

PNB's IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, Gandhinagar was inaugurated by MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel, the bank said.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

The branch will cater to the customers' needs outside the domestic economy's jurisdiction, dealing with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders, PNB said.

Goel said this branch will help expand the options available to bank's customers to carry out international business transactions seamlessly.

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)