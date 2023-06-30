New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 3,090 crore from Basel III compliant Tier-II capital Bonds to fund business growth.

These bonds would carry a coupon rate of 7.74 per cent per annum, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The issue closed on June 27, and allotment of bonds was made on Friday, it added.

