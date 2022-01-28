New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday pared all early gains and settled nearly 1 per cent lower amid profit-taking.

In the early trade, the stock had gained over three per cent after the company reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

Also Read | Gionee 13 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The stock jumped 3.16 per cent to Rs 42.40 during the day on the BSE. It later gave up the gains and settled at Rs 40.85, lower by 0.61 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it settled at Rs 40.75, a decline of 0.97 per cent after gaining 3.03 per cent to Rs 42.40 during the day.

Also Read | Ignitron Motocorp Unveils GT 120 Electric Bike in India.

Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December, as bad loans marginally declined.

The country's second-largest public sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs 22,026.02 crore, as against Rs 23,298.53 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed slight improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances to 12.88 per cent from 12.99 per cent by the same period a year ago.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 97,258.67 crore by the end of December 2021, as against Rs 94,479.33 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net NPA ratio rose to 4.90 per cent (Rs 33,878.56 crore), from 4.03 per cent (Rs 26,598.13 crore). HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)