Puducherry, Sep 11 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the union territory in pay homage at the statue of the nationalist poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on his 101st death anniversary on Sunday.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 5 TV Shows That Has Dobaara Director In Writing Credits.

Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar, legislators and those from different Tamil organisations were among those who paid homage at the statue.

Also Read | Tata Group in Talks With Wistron To Build Apple iPhones in India: Report.

Later, the Chief Minister and others paid floral tributes at the portrait of the poet on the premises of the Bharathi museum-cum-research centre in the heart of the town.

The poet spent eleven years during the freedom struggle in Puducherry. He penned several epoch-making lyrics during his stay here. The famous 'Kuyil paattu' and also hymns in praise of Sithananda Swamigal, Goddesses and Manakula Vinayakar were composed by the poet during his sojourn in Puducherry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)