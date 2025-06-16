Meerut (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Police have arrested a cattle smuggler in Meerut district after a brief exchange of fire, in which the accused sustained injuries, officials said on Monday.

Police have recovered an illegal pistol, cartridges, animal slaughtering tools, and injections and syringes to sedate the animals from the possession of the accused, they said.

SP (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra on Monday said that on June 14, the remains of dead cows were found in Pachgaon Patti Sanwal village, after which a case was registered against unknown persons by a local named Mohanpal.

On Sunday night, police tried to stop some suspicious persons in Ladpura village, who opened fire on the police party, the SP said.

Yamin alias Toocha, a resident of Kayastha Baddha village, sustained injuries on his left leg in the retalitory firing, he said.

During questioning, Yamin admitted that he and his accomplices slaughtered cows after sedating them and sold the meat. He has also admitted to having slaughtered the cow whose remains were found on June 14, the officer said.

The accused was facing 10 cases for animal cruelty, theft, etc., lodged at various police stations in Meerut district, he added.

