Gorakhpur (UP), May 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a cattle smuggler wanted in multiple cases after a brief exchange of fire in the Shahpur area of Gorakhpur, officials said on Sunday.

Anup Yadav, a resident of Tola Dahla under the Gulriha police station limits, was wanted in multiple criminal cases, including for cow slaughter, violation of Arms Act, and gangster activities, they said.

Police received a tip-off about his movement in the Shahpur area on a bike on Saturday night. When they intercepted him, Yadav opened fire on the cops, officials said.

In retaliatory action, the accused sustained a gunshot wound before being overpowered. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from Yadav's possession, they said.

The accused was wanted in 29 criminal cases, including for cattle smuggling, extortion, attempt to murder, and animal cruelty, registered at various police stations in Gorakhpur district, Shahpur SHO Neeraj Kumar Rai said.

