New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR after two suspects allegedly threw stones at a shop in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area and opened fire in the air, officials said Wednesday.

A video clip from the CCTV camera installed near the spot circulated on social media, prompting the police to take action, an official said.

In the video, two men on a scooty were seen parking the vehicle near the shop in a lane of Sangam Vihar. One one them pelted stones at the shop while the other opened fire in the air even as the passersby could be seen standing in fear and looking at them.

The accused fled the spot soon after.

According to the police official, after the video went viral on social media, the facts were verified.

"It was later found that Aakash alias TT, 24, of Sangam Vihar had a dispute with Kaushal and Shivam Tiwari, a few days ago," a police official said.

"On January 16, Akash along with his accomplice came at Kaushal's elder brother Sumit Tiwari's shop and pelted stones and one round was also fired in the air," the official said, adding that the shop was closed at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Sumit Tiwari and the matter is being probed. Police said teams have been formed to nab the accused.

