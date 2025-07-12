Sitapur (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Sitapur police have launched an inquiry after a video went viral purportedly showing a man confronting a sub-inspector (SI) over a bribe payment.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Tambour police station area.

The video shows Deepak Mishra of the Reusa police station area confronting SI Srinivas Pande, alleging that the latter had demanded a Rs 25,000 bribe to settle a dispute arising from an accident involving Mishra's tractor and a pickup vehicle that had occurred in the past.

Mishra told media he has already paid Rs 15,000 of the demanded sum.

In the video, Mishra is seen physically stopping Pande's motorcycle, demanding the return of his alleged bribe money.

A heated argument ensued, which was eventually diffused by bystanders, leading to Mishra letting go of the bike.

Following the video, police initiated an inquiry under Leharpur circle officer. Officials stated that preliminary findings suggest the parties in the original accident had settled the matter with Deepak.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Sitapur police asserted that Mishra appeared to be in a "drunken state" in the video, adding that his allegations of the SI taking money are "insufficient evidence" to prove the claim.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

