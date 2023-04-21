Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday began investigations on the allegation that a newborn child was sold to a couple in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs three lakh.

Thampanoor police began investigating after it received an intimation from the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

"We are verifying the facts of the matter forwarded to us by the CWC. It alleges that an infant was sold to a childless parent for Rs three lakh," police told PTI.

Police said that a preliminary investigation was being carried out and further details would be out soon. Sources said the child was born in the first week of April at Thycaud Government Hospital here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)