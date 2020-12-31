Kokrajhar, Dec 31 (PTI) Police seized two AK-47 rifles with magazine, two grenades and nine rounds of ammunition from a forest in Assam's Kokrajhar district, an officer said on Thursday.

Based on specific information police on Wednesday night seized the firearms from Bishmuri Forest ride No-2 area under Kokrajhar police station, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukut Rabha said.

The arms and ammunition were kept concealed underground in the forest area, the ASP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)