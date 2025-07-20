Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jul 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old police sub-inspector serving in Bantwal died by suicide on Sunday, reportedly due to personal and financial stress, officials said.

The deceased, identified as PSI Kheerappa, who hailed from Karwar in Uttara Kannada district had been posted to the Bantwal Rural Police Station four months ago.

Officials said he had spoke to his family members about his distress before taking the extreme step by hanging himself at his rented residence in Bantwal.

He had returned from night patrol duty on July 19. When he failed to respond to calls from the police station the following day, his colleagues visited his residence and discovered his body.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are conducting further investigation.

