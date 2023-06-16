Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 16 (PTI) A civil police officer who tried to barge into a house in an inebriated state in the Kerala capital was allegedly assaulted by a group of people brutally, a video of which went viral on social media.

Police said on Friday that the civil police officer associated with its telecommunications wing has been arrested for allegedly barging into the house and threatening the residents. Three locals accused of assaulting him for his act have also been arrested.

Police said the incident occurred when the civil police officer, identified as Biju, barged into a "random house" inside the city in an alleged inebriated state.

The visuals aired by the TV channels showed a group of people thrashing the accused after dragging him out of the house.

"A case has been registered against those who have assaulted him, and three persons have been arrested," a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, police said the locals allegedly gathered to apprehend the accused, who was suspected of having created a ruckus at the house.

"He was not regular on duty. Today he rushed into a random house and started abusing and threatening the residents," police said.

