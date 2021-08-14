New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp) on Saturday reported over 71 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 64.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.71 crore in the year ago same period. Sequentially, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 647.72 crore in quarter ended March 2021.

Total income of the company, however, was down at Rs 483.19 crore during April-June period of 2021-22, as against Rs 569.90 crore in same period of 2020-21, the company said in a regulatory filing.

