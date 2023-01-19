Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Shipping and Ports Ministry in collaboration with India Ports Global Ltd has conducted a workshop on linking Chabahar Port in Iran with the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), an official release said on Thursday.

The Chabahar Port, which has been developed through Indian assistance, is the commercial transit centre for the region, especially Central Asia.

India is participating in the development of the first phase of the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port in cooperation with the Iranian government.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is India's vision and initiative to reduce the time taken for EXIM shipments to reach Russia and Europe, and enter the Central Asian markets.

The workshop was addressed by Khosrow Saraei, Director General of transit, logistics, and agreements at Iran's Port and Maritime Organisation and also by the Secretary, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the release stated.

During the workshop, India Ports Global gave a presentation on INSTC and the Federation of Freight Forwarders Association of India gave a presentation on the study report of INSTC, it added.

Successful activation of the corridor will help connect India to Russia and Central Asian countries.

At the workshop, it was emphasised that the INSTC envisages the movement of goods from Mumbai to Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar by sea, and from Chabahar to Bandar-e-Anzali (an Iranian port on the Caspian Sea) by road.

Then from Bandar-e-Anzali to Astrakhan (a Caspian port in the Russian Federation) by ship across the Caspian Sea, and after that from Astrakhan to other regions of the Russian Federation and further into Europe by Russian railways were highlighted by the speakers during the workshop, the release said.

The strategic location of Chabahar has a great advantage for developing it as a transhipment hub. The port's deep draft of 16 metres is suitable for handling large shipment vessels.

The port lies close to some of the busiest trade routes in the world. The region comes under the Asia-Europe, Asia-Asia trade route, which carries large cargo volumes, as per the official release.

