Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Haryana Minister for Civil Aviation Vipul Goel on Friday said that along with developing Hisar airport as an integrated aviation hub, efforts are underway to expand helicopter services from various cities across the state.

In this regard, Goel said he recently met with the Civil Aviation Minister of Rajasthan to advance official discussions on the possibility of starting helicopter services from Gurugram and Chandigarh to religious places like Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji.

Various aspects of civil aviation were discussed in detail during the meeting, which is expected to provide a new direction for civil aviation development in Haryana, Goel said while chairing a board meeting of the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) here, an official statement said.

During the meeting, he reviewed all ongoing projects under HADC, discussed various issues raised by board members, and directed that developmental work be accelerated.

The minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the primary objective of the Civil Aviation Department and HADC is to promote air services in Haryana and develop the state as an aviation hub.

He said that Haryana is constantly progressing on the path of development, and the BJP government is committed to building essential infrastructure to support this growth.

In this context, new initiatives in the aviation sector are imperative, he said.

Commissioner and Secretary of Civil Aviation Department Amneet Kumar and Managing Director of HADC Narhari Singh Bangar were also present in the meeting.

