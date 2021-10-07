New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The post COVID world order offers fresh opportunities to India with the world now looking towards new trusted Global Value chains, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit organised by (USIBC) US - India Business Council, Chandrasekhar said the government is working on a policy roadmap to develop the overall semiconductors and electronics system design and manufacturing ecosystem that would position India as a significant player in this sector, according to an official release.

"We expect to grow this space through policy action", he mentioned.

In his opening remarks, the minister spoke about the progress of the world's largest technology-driven vaccination programme (COVID-19) that is currently underway in India, the release said.

He highlighted the remarkable feat of vaccinating 930 million people and affirmed that the target of vaccinating 1.3 billion people by December would be met shortly, according to the release.

On the impact of the COVID pandemic on the digital economy and the road map ahead, Chandrasekhar said that the post COVID world order offers a slew of new opportunities to India as the world now looks towards new trusted Global Value chains.

The rate of digitisation across the globe is rising at a fast pace and India alone has around 800 million users connected to the internet.

This number is expected to cross the 1 billion mark soon as the government aims to achieve universal internet coverage. This will increase the demand for digital products and services and fuel the digital economy, the release pointed out.

