New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A power house at the NHPC's under-construction Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric project was partially flooded, the state-owned power company informed on Tuesday.

However, no significant impact is anticipated on the project commissioning schedule due to the unforeseen incident, except for some time for dewatering and cleaning works, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

"Incessant rain and high discharge at one of the under-construction Subansiri Lower HE Project (2,000 MW) has resulted in partial flooding of the power house on September 25, 2022, and all requisite possible measures have been/are being taken to protect the structure and minimise any potential consequential losses," it said.

Subansiri Lower HE Project is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far and is a run-of-river scheme on river Subansiri.

In a separate statement, NHPC said it has signed an agreement with IIT Jammu for undertaking research and development (R&D) activities in the field of science, engineering and technology.

The memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between Yamuna Kumar Chaubey, CMD of NHPC and SL Kapil, Executive Director (R&D) at IIT Jammu, in presence of other NHPC officials and faculty of IIT Jammu.

"NHPC Limited has already established an R&D division undertaking various innovative initiatives in different fields of construction, operation and maintenance of hydropower projects/stations. This MoA will further provide an impetus to research & development activities," it said.

