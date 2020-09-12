New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Union minister R K Singh on Saturday inaugurated community-focused facilities developed by NTPC in Bihar, the power PSU said.

The facilities included a three-km Meh-Indrapuri barrage road built by the power producer that will cut down the distance between Nabinagar in Aurangabad to Patna by 12 kilometre, NTPC said in a statement.

Besides, the minister inaugurated two NTPC community centres built at a cost Rs 62 lakh in Barh town to support over 13,500 people in the adjoining villages, it said.

"R K Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy today inaugurated a host of community focused facilities developed by NTPC in Bihar in the vicinity of NTPC Barh (1320 MW), Nabinagar Power Generation Company Pvt. Ltd. (NPGCL), Nabinagar (660 MW) and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL), Kanti (610 MW)," the PSU said.

In Kanti, the minister inaugurated a multi-functional gate complex which will closely monitor entry and exit of visitors at its 610 MW Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL).

The construction of these facilities and infrastructure inaugurated will make life convenient for the locals, improve access and help save travel time, the minister said.

The minister also said that in the past 3-4 years, the ministry has invested in Rs 11,000 crore worth of initiatives for electrification in Bihar, which includes substations, transmission and rural electrification projects.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh said, “...the growth of NTPC has played an instrumental role in the development of Bihar. Out of its total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, NTPC presently has 6,150 MW in Bihar. We are also committed to undertake various CSR initiatives for the development of Bihar."

