New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Power requirement in the country is estimated to be 1,650.59 billion units in 2022-23 while it was 1,141.94 billion units till January of the ongoing fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In financial year 2020-21, power requirement was 1,275.53 billion units (BU), Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also informed the House that the peak power demand was 2,03,014 MW till January 2021-22 and it is estimated to touch 2,38,899 MW in the next financial year.

The minister provided the information as per estimates of the 19th Electric Power Survey (EPS).

Singh also said, "as on December 31, 2021, the installed generation capacity of the country was around 393 GW. Further, to meet the future demand of electricity as projected in 19th EPS, by March 31, 2030, the installed generation capacity is planned to be around 817 GW."

India has robust transmission grid capacity. Power from one state to another state can be transmitted through Electricity Grids. The cumulative inter regional transmission capacity of the National Grid as on January 31, 2022 was 1,12,250 MW, which has ensured seamless transfer of power in Electricity Grids, he stated.

In another reply to a supplementary question of BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena about investigation into incidents of embezzlement in the works under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) in Rajasthan, Singh said,"We will send a team, not all schemes, but verify about randomly selected schemes that whether work is done as it was sanctioned. We will conduct an inspection of this."

Meena had raised the issue saying that Centre provides 60 per cent of the funds under the scheme for various works.

