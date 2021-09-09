New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said he reviewed the progress of coal output and dispatches to cater to the booming power demand.

The development assumes significance in the wake of country's power plants grappling with coal shortages.

"Reviewed progress of coal production and dispatch to cater to booming electricity demand amidst a rapidly rising economy under PM @narendramodi ji," Joshi said in a tweet.

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) had earlier said it has launched a multi-pronged effort to help build up coal stocks at power plants and stressed that supply to the electricity units carrying stock of zero to six days has been prioritised by preparing a contingency supply plan to increase their stock.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

"Launching a multi-pronged effort to help build up stocks at power plants, CIL has offered coal on 'as is where' basis through rail-cum-road mode from sources where high stock is available," the company had said.

"Twenty-three such mines carrying 40.3 MT (million tonnes) of stock as of August 16 were identified," CIL had said in a statement.

Supply to the power plants carrying stock of zero to six days has been prioritised by preparing a contingency supply plan to increase their stock, it had said.

In the case of availability issue at linked mines, alternative sources have already been allocated for smooth running of the plant, the company had said. SID

