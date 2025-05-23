New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged investors to invest in renewable power in the eight northeastern states as clean energy is central to realising the growth vision of the region.

The New & Renewable Energy Minister was addressing a session in the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 here.

Joshi said the Northeast has the potential to generate 129GW from large hydro projects along with more than 18 GW from pumped storage plants and that the renewable energy is central to realising the growth vision in 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Ashtalakshmi refers to the eight states in the Northeast namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

"By turning the North East's natural resources into wealth through green power, we are in effect making each state a 'Lakshmi' (Goddess) of clean energy contributing to India's prosperity," he said.

Together, the Northeast can be developed into a model of sustainable and inclusive energy development for the entire country.

"The time to invest is now. Not just for returns, but for impact. For a cleaner tomorrow. For a self-reliant India. I ask every entrepreneur and innovator to Look East. Because the sunrise sector of renewables is rising right here, in the land of the rising sun."

The minister noted that the region has untapped market potential and it will definitely offer a first-mover advantage to early investors.

This is why, earlier today Reliance group shared its vision to significantly boost solar power generation in the region by doubling its investment in the Northeast to Rs 75,000 crore in next 5 years, he stated.

Joshi said his ministry has set aside about 10 per cent of its annual scheme budget for the Northeast.

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy is providing higher subsidy for installation of renewable energy projects in the region as compared to other states.

Giving example, he said the Northeast gets 10 per cent higher CFA (central financial assistance) under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 20 per cent higher CFA for Component B and C of PM KUSUM scheme, 20 per cent higher CFA under waste-to-Energy and BioGas programme.

About benefits of investing in the Northeast, Joshi said that it is a strategic location for cross-border trade and it offers affordable land as well as labour cost.

