New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Prashant Sharma, Chairman of realty firm GHP Group, has become the new President of realtors' body NAREDCO's Maharashtra chapter.

In a statement, NAREDCO-Maharashtra said that Sandeep Runwal has now become the Vice Chairman of the association.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

Sharma has replaced Runwal.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is an autonomous self-regulatory body under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

It is one of the leading associations in the real estate sector focusing on the formulation of national policies and sectoral development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)