New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met a group of artists from Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

These 29 Sohrai, Pattachitra and Patua artists stayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from July 14 to 24, the President's office said in a statement.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

It said, "Artists from Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal were the participants of the second edition of Kala Utsav 2025 - 'Artists in Residence Programme' of Rashtrapati Bhavan."

The programme is a celebration of the spirit of India's artistic traditions, a reaffirmation of the important role of living art traditions in preserving cultural identity and inspiring future generations, the statement said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Kala Utsav also provided a platform to folk, tribal and traditional artists who have continued the varied forms of art for generations, it said.

The President witnessed an exhibition of the artworks created by the artists during their residency programme.

She appreciated their contributions to India's important traditional art forms and wished them success in their future artistic endeavours.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)