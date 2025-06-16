Udupi (Karnataka), Jun 16 (PTI) A private school in the city received a bomb threat via email on Monday, following which the students were evacuated, police said.

An intensive search was carried out on the premises of Vidyodaya Public School here, and it turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

According to the police, the email prompted the Udupi police to deploy a comprehensive team, including a bomb disposal unit, an anti-sabotage squad, and canine detection teams, to the school premises. No suspicious object was found inside the campus, they said.

Following the clearance, the police handed control of the premises back to the school administration.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Udupi police have classified the email as a hoax and have launched a formal investigation to identify the source of the fraudulent threat.

Efforts are underway to trace the email's origin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)