New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an 84.37 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 250.62 crore for the second quarter ended December 2020.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 135.93 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, Procter & Gamble said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations surged 18.52 per cent to Rs 1,018.44 crore during the period under review as against Rs 859.27 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

"Both the feminine care and healthcare business delivered strong double-digit growth in the quarter and grew ahead of category," the company said in an earnings statement.

The company has delivered double-digit profit growth for the second consecutive quarter this year, its Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said.

"The growth was driven by the strength of our trusted product portfolio, strong retail execution and strong market recovery in the quarter," he added.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 690.08 crore as against Rs 686.29 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed that its board at its meeting held on Wednesday has declared an interim dividend of Rs 85 on every equity share of Rs 10 for FY 2020-21.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 11,353.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.03 per cent from the previous close.

