New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A promoter of Gravita India on Monday divested a 4.6 per cent stake through an open market transaction for Rs 181 crore.

Rajat Agrawal (promoter) of Gravita India offloaded the shares.

Also Read | ‘Chroming’ Extremely Dangerous, Can Cause Sudden Death, Warn Experts as Australian Teen Esra Haynes Dies After Sniffing Deodorant Chemicals in Viral TikTok Trend.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Rajat Agrawal sold 32 lakh shares, amounting to a 4.6 per cent stake in Gravita India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 565 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 180.80 crore.

Also Read | Delhi Minor Murder Case: 'Your Responsibility to Take Care of Law and Order', CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Over Teen's Brutal Killing.

The shares were picked up by affiliates of financial company Nomura Holdings.

On Monday, shares of Gravita India rose 1.45 per cent to close at Rs 578.90 per piece on the NSE. During the day, the scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 601 apiece.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)