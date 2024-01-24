Latest News | Protecting Interest of Poor Fishermen India's Top Priority at WTO Meet Next Month: Official

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Protecting the interest of the poor and marginal fishermen will be the top priority of India at the ministerial-level meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) next month in Abu Dhabi, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Issues pertaining to support measures given to fishermen will figure during the discussions in the meeting.

Also Read | Who Is Karpoori Thakur? Know All About Former Bihar CM Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously.

Members of the Geneva-based WTO on June 17, 2022, secured a 'Geneva Package' which included agreement on curbing harmful fishing subsidies. The countries are now negotiating the other issues of the agreement which include overfishing and overcapacity of fish stocks.

The 164 trade ministers will gather at Abu Dhabi from February 26-29 to deliberate on various issues including this pact. It will be the 13th ministerial conference (MC). MC is the highest decision-making body and it meets once after two years.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

"Our top priority will be to protect the interest of poor fishermen. About 90 lakh people are dependent on the sector in India," the official said.

As part of this, India has proposed that developing countries be allowed to give subsidies to their poor fishermen to catch fish till exclusive economic zones (EEZs) or up to 200 nautical miles from the shore; while rich countries engaged in fishing beyond this zone should stop providing any kind of subsidies for the next 25 years.

In the WTO's agreement on agriculture, livelihood and resource poor fishermen are defined and the same definitions are being taken here.

"As part of special and differential treatment (S&DT) in the agreement, we are demanding a complete carve-out for poor fishermen within EEZ. We shoulhe poor and marginal fishermen will be the top priority of India at the ministerial-level meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) next month in Abu Dhabi, a senior government official said on Wednesday.