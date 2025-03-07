Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) Protests by local residents intensified on Friday against the sheltering of a large number of stray dogs in a residential area in Kunnathunad, near here.

A group of locals, including women, gathered in front of a house where around 42 dogs were allegedly being kept. They demanded the immediate relocation of the animals, citing "hygiene issues" and "persistent disturbances" caused by their barking.

According to residents, the house was rented a month ago by two women from Pathanamthitta.

Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin on Friday alleged that the panchayat had not granted a license to house the dogs at the location.

"The Ernakulam RDO, along with officials from the animal husbandry and health departments, inspected the premises following complaints from residents," the MLA told reporters.

He added that the District Collector is expected to intervene after reviewing the RDO's report.

On Thursday, residents, led by MLA Sreenijin, staged a strong protest and marched to the house.

Some protesters entered the premises after breaking open a sheet-covered enclosure near the boundary wall.

Police later arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

"The sheer number of dogs in a confined space has made life difficult for those living nearby. Constant barking and hygiene concerns forced them to file a complaint," the MLA said.

However, Veena Janardhanan, one of the tenants, dismissed the allegations.

She claimed that the dogs only bark when locals make noise outside and insisted that they do not cause trouble.

Speaking to a television channel, she added that the house owner had permitted her to raise "even a tiger" on the premises.

"Moreover, the Thrikkakara Municipality has handed over stray dogs to me for care, and many people abandon puppies here," she added.

She maintained that she would relocate the dogs only after finding another suitable place.

Despite an inspection by the RDO and the submission of a detailed report to the Collector, no immediate action was taken, according to local residents, prompting them to escalate their protest.

