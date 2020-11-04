New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The finance ministry on Wednesday said public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about 2.9 crore customers on digital payment modes since the launch of the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign on August 15.

The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers to use digital banking channels, was launched under the aegis of the government's Digital India initiative.

Also Read | What Are Green Crackers for Diwali 2020? Know Everything About Eco-Friendly Firecrackers That Will be Allowed to Burst During Deepavali.

"And, the success continues... 2.9 crore customers onboarded on digital payment modes and 5.8 lakh new QR Code & 89K new PoS devices deployed by PSBs during #DigitalApnayen campaign since 15th Aug'20. UPI transaction vol continues to rise, touches 207 crore in Oct'20," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

Under the campaign, banks were asked to onboard a minimum 100 new customers, including merchants and financial inclusion account holders, by each branch on the digital payment modes.

Also Read | Kerala Withdraws General Consent to CBI After Maharashtra; Know What General Consent Is and What Happens if It is Withdrawn.

Banks were also advised to consider reward and recognition programme for their branches and business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting the campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)