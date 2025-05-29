New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Timely redressal of public grievances is a top priority of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

In a meeting with officials to review the upgrading of public grievances redressal and monitoring system (PGMS) portal, Gupta directed all departments to take immediate steps to resolve pending public grievances without delay, a statement said.

She said the government aims to make the (PGMS) portal more user-friendly.

Gupta said no pending complaint "will be tolerated anymore" on the PGMS portal. "Time-bound resolution of public issues is a top priority for the Delhi government," she added.

Gupta urged the people to share feedback after resolution of their grievances, to ensure effective and satisfactory redressal. The PGMS is a not just a portal but a "trust link" between citizens and the government, she said.

The CM directed that the PGMS system be made more accessible and intuitive, so that ordinary citizens can register their complaints without facing any technical or procedural hurdles.

She instructed departments to take concrete steps to upgrade the portal and integrate necessary improvements. They have also been asked to ensure prompt and time-bound resolution of complaints registered on the PGMS portal, the statement said.

Gupta suggested adopting advanced technology-based solutions, and studying models of other states to make it more effective.

She said that to maintain the smooth functioning of PGMS, additional human staff should be deployed wherever required, so that the complaint resolution process remains uninterrupted.

