Puducherry, Apr 14 (PTI) Former Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in Puducherry A M Krishnamoorthy died after prolonged illness at his residence here, family sources said on Sunday.

Krishnamoorthy passed away on Saturday night, they said.

The territorial Home Minister A Namassivayam was among those who paid homage to the former legislator.

Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan condoled the death of Krishnamoorthy.

A release from his office said Sunday the Lt Governor was saddened on hearing the news of demise of Krishnamoorthy, adding he (Krishnamoorthy) had great regard and affection for the people of Puducherry.

The late legislator had also contributed a lot to the development of Puducherry, the Lt Governor further said.

Radhakrishnan conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Krishnamoorthy was a legislator between 2001 and 2006 and was elected from Reddiarpalayam constituency, becoming the first BJP MLA in Puducherry.

