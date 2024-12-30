New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Vinsys IT Services India Limited on Monday announced the opening of its second office in Saudi Arabia, taking the total number of offices in the Middle East to six.

The expansion reinforces Vinsys' commitment to the Middle East region and its focus on delivering AI-powered solutions to meet the surging demand for digital transformation, the Pune-headquartered company said in a release.

It said the company is also actively establishing a new office in Oman to solidify its presence across the Middle East.

"Notably, 25 per cent of Vinsys' total revenue originates from the Middle East," the release added.

Commenting on the expansion, Vikrant Patil, CEO and MD of Vinsys, said Saudi Arabia recently announced Project Transcendence - a USD 100 billion initiative aimed at establishing itself as a major player in artificial intelligence, data analytics and advanced technology.

"The vision has opened doors to unprecedented opportunities for companies with presence, credibility and capability, such as us, in the talent upskilling and training space," Patil said.

In the first half of the fiscal, Vinsys, which provides IT and software services and training, reported a consolidated revenue rise of 16.3 per cent to Rs 92.11 crore compared to Rs 79.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Its EBITDA surged 55.1 per cent, reaching Rs 15.56 crore in H1FY25 from Rs 10.03 crore in H1FY24.

Over two decades, the company said it has served more than 4,000 organisations across the globe.

Its operations extend across India, Gulf countries, and the US.

