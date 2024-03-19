Phagwara, Mar 19 (PTI) Three people riding a bike died after being hit by an excavator near Jagjitpur village on Phagwara- Hoshiarpur road Tuesday evening, police said.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The accident took place when they were returning from Hoshiarpur to Phagwara.

The victims were identified as Ashish, Rohit, and Manoj -- all of them in their twenties.

The driver of the JCB machine fled from the scene and is being looked for, police said.

