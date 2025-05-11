Ferozepur, May 11 (PTI) BSF and Punjab Police have recovered a drone from an agricultural field near a village, situated along the international Indo-Pakistan border, officials said on Sunday.

The officials received inputs regarding the drone and a search operation was carried out.

Also Read | RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Extends Registration Deadline To May 19, Know How To Apply.

The drone along with a pistol and a magazine was recovered from an agricultural field on Saturday near Ganeshe Wale Jhugge village, they said.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under various provisions of the Arms Act and under the Aircraft Act. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | What Is Traditional Sunday Blessing That Popes Deliver in St Peter's Square? Know All About It As New Pope Leo XIV To Deliver His First Such Prayer After Being Elected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)