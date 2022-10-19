Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday directed all the departments to ensure timely utilisation of all the funds provided for development projects and welfare schemes to ensure accelerated overall development of the state.

He said the issue of lapsed funds due to slow pace of development works or delay in the delivery of the welfare schemes would be taken seriously.

The minister gave these directions while holding department-wise review meetings with health and family welfare, local government, transport and water resources here, said an official release.

He reviewed the current status of usage of funds provided to these departments as per budgetary provisions and under various state and Centre-sponsored schemes.

During a series of meetings, Cheema asked the heads of the departments to ensure a regular review of all ongoing projects.

He reiterated that no stone would be left unturned to ensure speedy development and provide better amenities to the people of the state.

Cheema said that it was brought to his notice that most of the departments have improved their working and thereby increased the pace of development works and utilisation of funds, whereas, the performance of some departments has been unsatisfactory and they have funds worth crores waiting to be utilised.

