Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) The Punjab Police made big drugs haul in 2024, including 1,099 kilogrammes of heroin and 991 kilogrammes of opium, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Drug money worth Rs 14.73 crore was seized from smugglers arrested this year, he added.

Police teams recovered 1,099 kilogrammes of heroin, 991 kilogrammes of opium, 414 quintals of poppy husk, and 2.94 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, vials of pharma opioids from around the state, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

The decisive war waged by the Punjab Police resulted in the arrest of 8,935 drugs smugglers/suppliers, including 210 "big fish", this year, Gill said.

The Punjab Police, under the leadership of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, made significant strides in maintaining law and order, successfully solving all major and high-profile crimes throughout the year, he added.

"From the series of attacks on police establishments to the high-profile killings of Hindu leader Vikas Bagga and ex-terrorist Rattandeep Singh, the Punjab Police left no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice," Gill said.

"Other notable cases solved include a hand grenade blast at a residence in Chandigarh, hand grenade attack at a petrol station in Mansa, and a triple-murder case in Ferozepur," he said.

On the drugs menace, Gill said, "Registering yet another major success in curbing drugs smuggling, the Punjab Police successfully executed the orders of preventive detention of two notorious smugglers -- Gurdeep Singh alias Raano Sarpanch of Ludhiana and Avtar Singh alias Tari of Gurdaspur -- using special provisions under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

Section 3 of the law empowers the government to take such drugs smugglers into preventive custody, the Punjab Police said in a statement.

Gill said the police also forfeited 531 properties worth Rs 335 crore belonging to "big smugglers" during the year.

He said 71 drugs consumers, caught with little quantities of narcotics, pledged to undergo rehabilitation under Section 64A of the NDPS Act.

The Punjab Police also arrested 843 proclaimed offenders or absconders in NDPS Act cases during a special drive running since January 1, he added.

Recounting the police's achievements against gangsters, Gill said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), along with field units, busted 198 modules after arresting 559 gangsters/criminals and seized 482 weapons, 102 vehicles used in criminal activities, seven kilogrammes of heroin and Rs 2.14 crore in drug money.

At least 64 exchanges of fire took place between police parties and criminals, during which three gangsters/criminals were neutralised and 63 arrested.

"Unfortunately, one of our colleagues attained martyrdom while nine police personnel suffered injuries," Gill said.

Providing details on action against terrorists, the officer said the Internal Security Wing busted 12 modules with the arrest of 66 terrorists.

It also seized two rifles, 76 revolvers and pistols, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 758 grams of RDX and other explosives, four hand grenades and 257 drones.

Police teams recovered 185 kilogrammes of heroin, 24 pistols, an AK-47 rifle, an IED and Rs 4.18 lakh in drug money dropped via drones, Gill said and added there were 513 drone sightings during the year.

Acting against the use of mobile phones inside jails, the Punjab Police blacklisted 2,348 IMEI numbers and blocked 731 mobile numbers. At least 483 social media accounts glorifying gangsters and promoting violence were also blocked, he said.

The Punjab government has been focusing on strengthening and modernisation of the police force, he said.

