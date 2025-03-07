Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said it dismantled a drugs network with the arrest of a smuggler and the seizure of 10.5 kilogrammes of opium from him.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused had been identified as Raju, a native of Bhagwanpura village who was residing at Malout in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Yadav said that further investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (Sri Muktsar Sahib) Akhil Chaudhary said police teams nabbed Raju on the basis of a tip-off.

During questioning, Raju confessed that he had concealed more opium at his house, he added.

Based on his statement, police teams conducted a search of his house, leading to the recovery of seven kilogrammes of opium.

Chaudhary said the arrested accused was a habitual smuggler and also wanted by the Sri Muktsar Sahib police in the 54-kilogramme poppy husk recovery case registered at Sadar police station in March 2024.

