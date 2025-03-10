Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Monday said a hybrid high-yield maize variety will be introduced, which is suitable for grain and silage production.

Khuddian said this hybrid variety can be sown between the last week of May and the end of June, with a maturity period of 96 days.

This specific planting window and short maturity time could be beneficial for farmers, potentially allowing for multiple harvests in a single growing season, he said in a statement.

Director of Agriculture Jaswant Singh said the PMH 17 is a promising new maize hybrid for Punjab's farmers.

It is well-suited for ethanol production due to its high starch content and has an average yield of 25 quintals per acre, and it is moderately resistant to common pests like fall armyworms, he added.

The hybrid also features tall plants with broad, erect leaves, semi-open tassels, and long, medium-placed ears with flint, yellow-orange capped grains, indicating a robust and productive plant.

Recognising the new hybrid of maize's potential for high yields, ethanol production, and disease resistance, Khuddian said it would be a value addition to the Punjab's agricultural landscape.

He also directed the department officials to ensure the timely and widespread distribution of seeds among farmers from the next season to facilitate the adoption of this new hybrid variety.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)