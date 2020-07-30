Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched turmeric milk 'Verka Haldi Dudh', in order to boost people's immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing it as an appropriate time to launch the product, the CM hoped the 'Verka Haldi Dudh' would soon emerge as a popular drink among consumers, who were now looking for alternative ways to stay healthy and boost their immunity in the fight against coronavirus.

On the occasion, the state's Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said 'Verka Haldi Dudh' has been prepared by using a unique 'haldi' (turmeric) formulation that has been developed and patented by the Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University, Patiala.

"It offers 10 times higher absorption for the human body than normal Haldi," he said in a statement here.

Randhawa said that being completely soluble in milk, this formulation has given the product a smooth texture.

Verka, brand of Punjab Milkfed, has utilised its expertise, knowledge and experience spanning over 50 years to provide this delicious, healthy and immunity-boosting drink, offering the benefits of both curcumin as well as non-curcuminoids like turmerones.

Verka turmeric milk has been launched at Rs 25 for 200 ml, which is within the reach of all sections of society and will be beneficial for the health of young and old alike.

The product will be available at all major retail outlets and Verka booths, said Randhawa.

