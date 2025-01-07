Latest News | Puravankara Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has appointed Deepak Rastogi as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from January 15, 2025.

Jan 07, 2025
Latest News | Puravankara Appoints Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has appointed Deepak Rastogi as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from January 15, 2025.

Rastogi brings over three decades of extensive experience in finance, strategy, and transformation across diverse industries and international markets, Bengaluru-based Puravankara said in a statement.

He has held leadership positions, including President & Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd and President & Group CFO at TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd.

Rastogi is a Chartered Accountant with an MBA from S P Jain Institute of Research & Management.

Neeraj Gautam, who has been serving as the President - Finance at Puravankara, has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

As of September 30, 2024, Puravankara has completed 85+ projects measuring around 510 lakh (51 million) sq ft across nine cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's total land bank is about 290 lakh sq ft and ongoing projects add up to 340 lakh square feet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

