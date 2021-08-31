New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit Russia from September 1 to 5 to participate in the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Summit in Vladivostok as India looks to strengthen its association with mineral-rich region of Russia.

For Puri, who will lead an official and business delegation to Russia, this will be the first overseas visit since assuming the office as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a press statement issued by his ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address virtually the plenary session of the EEF Summit, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present, it said without giving the date.

Modi was the Chief Guest at the EEF in 2019.

"During his visit, the Minister will have meetings with Nikolay Shulginov, Minister of Energy of Russia, to review bilateral energy cooperation in the energy sector, and with Alexei Chekunkov, Russian Minister for Development of Far East and Arctic, to discuss the collaboration between Indian and Russian companies in that region," the statement said.

In addition, Puri will co-chair India-Russia Business Dialogue, on the sidelines of EEF.

He will also hold discussions with Russian Energy majors including Rosneft, GazpromNeft and Sibur.

"India and Russia have robust and growing bilateral energy cooperation, which is a key pillar of Special and Privileged Strategic partnership between the two countries," it said.

Russia is the largest investment destination for the Indian oil and gas companies. Indian public sector companies have made investments in Russia of about USD 16 billion, including in the Far East and East Siberia, in oil and gas assets such as Sakhalin-1, Vankor and Taas-Yuryakh.

Russia is also the largest investor in India's oil and gas sector.

"India is encouraging further investments by Russian companies in India's oil and gas sector, especially in gas infrastructure and the exploration and production sector," the statement added.

