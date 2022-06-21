New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Multiplex operator PVR on Tuesday announced an "expanded preferred partnership agreement" with laser cinema solutions provider Cinionic to power its 500 screens with Barco Series 4 4K laser projection.

Barco Series 4 family from Cinionic is a next-generation 4K laser projection. Cinionic's laser projection delivers exceptional presentation quality with vivid colours, high brightness and clear on-screen images, said a joint statement.

"On completion of the roll-out on new and existing screens, PVR will be the first exhibition chain in India to go 100 per cent 4K RGB laser projection," it said.

This announcement continues a long-standing partnership between PVR and Cinionic as together they work to elevate the cinematic experience for audiences in India, the statement added.

"Through the expanded agreement with Cinionic, PVR will also benefit from Cinionic's enhanced services with Cinionic Cloud, a digital platform for managed services through remote connectivity, improving the performance and optimising the cost of operation over time," it said.

Series 4 moves away from the use of consumables, utilising reusable components like air filters, and the laser light source eliminates the need for lamps and their subsequent replacement and disposal.

The announcement was made at CineEurope, the largest European convention and trade show for cinema exhibitors, which is taking place this week in Barcelona.

PVR chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli said: "The Barco Series 4 4K RGB laser projectors is a sustainable investment from PVR as part of its endeavour to make changes in operational practices for reducing emissions and conserve energy for a sustainable future”.

Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic, said: "We are proud to expand our strong relationship with PVR to deliver a fully laser-powered theatrical experience. The eco-friendly Barco Series 4 offers audiences across India a greener way to go to the movies."

PVR is the leading player in the film exhibition business and currently operates 858 screens in 75 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

